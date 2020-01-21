Army, Dharmarth Trust organise Yagya at village Sui

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Army in collaboration with Dharmarth Trust organised Yagya here at village Sui seeking peace and prosperity of J&K UT.

The Yagya was conceived and organised by Commanding Officer 15th JAK LI Domana with active cooperation of J&K Dharmarth Trust, which is working relentlessly for promoting the traditions, legacy and cultural ethos of the region besides providing succour to needy and underprivileged to enable them to live a life with pride and dignity.

Col Pavinder Singh was Special Guest on the occasion.

A large number of villagers and people from adjoining locations besides army officers and jawans participated in the Yagya.

The representatives from DT who were present include Secretary Sat Pal, Additional Secretary Varinder Singh Jamwal, Chief Accounts Officer Joginder Singh and Land & Record Officer Sat Pal.

Speaking during the occasion, Commanding Officer 15th JAK Li said that the Yagya was organised to seek blessings of God for ensuring peace and progress of the country as a whole and J&K UT in particular.

The participants appreciated the endeavour of army and Dharmarth Trust in organising this Yagya for welfare of the people and restoration of peace in J&K UT.

Later, Prasad and Langar were served among the devotees and other visitors.