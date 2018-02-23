Army destroys Pak post in Poonch, ceasefire violation in Uri

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Forces alert to foil BAT attacks: BSF

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Indian Army on Thursday destroyed a Pakistani post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, sources said.

The troops targeted the Pakistani post which was involved in a ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector of Poonch district, they said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said.

Earlier, Pakistan army had violated ceasefire at LoC and opened fire on Indian village Churanda, of Uri in District Baramulla of North Kashmir on Monday.

The Indian Army claimed that an intruder was killed along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Sunday was from Pakistan’s Border Action Team. Two Pakistani terrorists and three Indian soldiers were also injured in the gunfight, the Army said.

Pakistani troops on Thursday fired at the Indian border posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector, prompting a quick response from the Army.

According to an Army official, ”The Pakistani troops opened unprovoked firing at the Indian posts in the Hajipeer area of the Uri sector in Baramulla district this morning triggering an equal response from the Army.”

So far, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, an Army commando was injured in a gunfight with terrorists on Thursday, who managed to escape, in Bandipora district sources said.

”As soon as the security forces cordoned off Paribal village in Hajin area following information about the presence of the terrorists, they were fired at, triggering the fighting,” a Police official said.

Security forces launched a counter-insurgency operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora this morning following information about the presence of four terrorists there, the sources said.

As the troops were laying a cordon in the area, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire at them and fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, a senior BSF official said that the security forces are on high-alert along the borders to foil any BAT attacks by Pakistani troops.

“Alertness is on the high-level always, but because of the inputs we have received, we have increased our alertness and all the forces are on high-alert to stop any ceasefire violation, BAT action or sniper-fire,” Inspector General of BSF, Kashmir Frontier, Sonali Mishra told reporters on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony of BSF jawan S K Murmu in Humhama area on the outskirts of the city.

Murmu was injured in sniper fire by Pakistani troops in the Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, and later succumbed to injuries.

Mishra said Pakistan was regularly targeting Indian posts along the borders as it does not want a peaceful atmosphere.

“They do not want peace and calm on the borders and so they continue such actions like ceasefire violations, sniper-fire, BAT action. There was a ceasefire violation yesterday too. The BSF and the Army gave a befitting reply and according to our reliable sources, there are two casualties on their side, she added.

Mishra said at least 175 terrorists were waiting at the launching pads to infiltrate into the Valley.

Their launching pads are always active and they leave no opportunity to infiltrate. As the snow is less this time, that could be a reason that they are trying to infiltrate. But, the BSF is ready to tackle any challenge and give a befitting response to them, she said.