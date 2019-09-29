Army destroys live shells at Pukhrni

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Indian Army’s Ordinance unit has destroyed a high explosive shell lying in sheep farm at Pukharni posing risk to the lives of farmers.

Shell was fired by Pakistan few days ago amid ceasefire violation and was traced lying in government sheep farm by employees after which they informed army and a bomb disposal squad of ordinance unit rushed to the spot.

The shell was later in destroyed by professional troops of squad thereby averting a major loss for local farmers. Locals said that live shells always remain a death trap for them as a small stepping over it or fiddling can led to explosion causing loss of lives and property. They said that army use to destroy such shells whenever informed and such acts of army are highly helpful for masses in safeguarding their lives.