Army denies mutilation of bodies

Martyrs given farewell

Agency

NEW DELHI: The Army denied reports of mutilation of bodies of personnel who were killed during Pakistan’s ceasefire violation along the Line of Control on Saturday.

“There has been no mutilation of bodies. The injuries suffered were due to splinters and gunshot wounds sustained due to firing by the enemy on the patrol,” a senior officer said on December 24.

There were rumours that the deaths occurred due to action by Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) and the bodies were badly mutilated.

The personnel were from 2 Sikh regiment and were posted in the Chingus area of Rajouri. They were identified as Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh, Sepoy Pargat Singh and Sepoy Gurmeet Singh.

The Army said in a statement that they had retaliated “strongly and effectively” adding “martyrdom of Indian Army soldiers will not go in vain”.

These developments come a day before the mother and wife of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav are scheduled to meet him in Islamabad. Jadhav is on death row for alleged charges of spying.

Meanwhile, the Army bid farewell to four soldiers.

General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh laid wreaths at a military send-off in Jammu which was attended by senior Army officers, police officers and other ranks, a defence spokesperson said.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, Speaker of Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta and some other ministers of the state also attended the ceremony and paid tributes to the slain soldiers, he said.

Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh said the soldiers’ sacrifice would motivate the future generations.

“The nation will remain forever indebted for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty of our heroes,” he said.

A separate ceremony was held in Udhampur where GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen D Anbu laid the wreaths, the spokesman said.