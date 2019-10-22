Army defuses three mortar shells along LoC in Poonch

Jammu: The Army has defused three live mortar shells fired by Pakistan troops along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday.
With the safe defusal of the mortar shells by Army engineers, a tragedy has been averted in Karmara village of Poonch district, they said.
Pakistan has been resorting to heavy mortar shelling along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir for the past over one month. (PTI)
