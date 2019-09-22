Army dedicates infrastructure, IT equipments for MS Ismailpur

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: Under the ambit of ‘Operation Sadbhavana’, Army’s Sunrise brigade of Tiger Division has successfully installed infrastructure & IT accessories in Middle School Ismailpur (Samba) on Saturday. The aim of this project by army was to improve the infrastructure to encourage and facilitate students in improving their education assimilation. The project has been well appreciated by the locals and the school authorities. These projects will enhance the civil military liaison and provide the much needed assistance to the students of the rural areas to excel in study and secure better future.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
PG College Rajouri celebrates World Peace Day
Arjun Kapoor to star in Hindi remake of ‘Comali’
Kiara Advani joins Kartik Aaryan in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’
Govt Ayurvedic Dispensary holds awareness, health check-up camp
Rotarians, PTTI Vijaypur organise medical camp
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper