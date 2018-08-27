Army Court of Inquiry indicts Major Gogoi in Srinagar hotel case

Share Share 0 Share 0

Hyderabad: A Rohingya man was arrested here for allegedly defaming a Rohingya woman by allegedly posting some personal photos of her on social media, police said today.

The man and the woman, who are residents of a camp of Rohingyas in the city, were colleagues at an office and they had taken some personal pictures then, they said.

The woman got married to another Rohingya man, who is now working in Canada, they said.

The accused person allegedly grew jealous and shared the pictures with the woman’s husband and other residents of the camp, they added.

He created a fake id on a social networking site and posted the pictures.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the accused was arrested and remanded, police said. (PTI)