Army Court of Inquiry indicts Major Gogoi in Srinagar hotel case

Hyderabad: A Rohingya man was arrested here for allegedly defaming a Rohingya woman by allegedly posting some personal photos of her on social media, police said today.
The man and the woman, who are residents of a camp of Rohingyas in the city, were colleagues at an office and they had taken some personal pictures then, they said.
The woman got married to another Rohingya man, who is now working in Canada, they said.
The accused person allegedly grew jealous and shared the pictures with the woman’s husband and other residents of the camp, they added.
He created a fake id on a social networking site and posted the pictures.
Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the accused was arrested and remanded, police said. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Cirque De Soleil give breathtaking closure to LFW Winter/Festive 2018
I always feel like an outsider: Shruti Haasan
Advisor Kumar urges film fraternity to revive its ‘old connection’
Fatherhood has made me less self-oriented: Shahid Kapoor
Elton John’s biopic ‘Rocketman’ postponed by two weeks
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper