Army constructs toilets at Govt schools Dhok Kangri, Bajabain

State Times News

RAJOURI: Army constructed Toilets for girl students of Government Schools in Dhok Kangri and Bajabain villages under Beripattan Sub Division.

These two Government Schools being in border villages had limited hygienic toilet facilities, thus the local populace had requested Army for provisioning separate girls toilets in these schools.

The ceremony was attended by principals of the respective schools alongwith students & teachers. Sarpanches of respective villages and a large gathering of locals were also present when the assets were handed over to the schools.

The school staff and students were extremely thankful to the Army for providing this very basic yet important infrastructural facility to girl students of the schools.