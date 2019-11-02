Army conducts vocational training for youth

state times news

POONCH: As part of Skill India Initiative, Army is conducting a ‘Basic Plumber Course’ for the youth of Harni town in Poonch District from November 1 to January 22 , 2020 at Vocational Training Centre, Harni. The Course is being conducted in collaboration with Director of Technical Education (DTE), J&K under Sadbhavana.

One month of training has been planned for the students. Who have been selected from the remote villages of Harni region. The students will be educated about basic knowledge on Plumber jobs like fitting and joining. It is also visualised that in the long run, the skilled students of the state will further contribute towards ‘Make in India’ initiative of the Government of India and join the main stream of development.

During the opening ceremony, students were apprised regarding syllabus to be covered. During informal interaction with students it was amply clear that the youth are looking forward to these classes and have desire to acquire plumber skills. At the end of the Course NSDC certificate will be given to all successful participants.