Army conducts vocational training for women

RAJOURI: As part of Skill Development initiative for women, a ‘Soft Toy Making Course” is being conducted for 15 women of Saaj village in Rajouri district at Vocational Training Centre, Saaj from 10 Jun to 10 Jul 19. The nationally accredited Course would focus on imparting basic knowledge of Soft Toy Making and then marketing.

During the course, the women will also be informed about the policies and financial schemes promulgated by both State and Central Governments. The Army has taken measures to provide skill development to generate employment for youth and also laid emphasis on women empowerment in the Region with introduction of numerous certified skill development courses recognised by the government. The Army has focused on remote and neglected segments of the society to improve their condition in these regions of the State.

All successful participants will be awarded with a certificate from National Skill Development Council (NSDC). The women of the area appreciated the initiative and were thankful to the Army for enabling them to enhance employment opportunities.