Army conducts veterinary camp

RAJOURI: Army organised a veterinary camp at Maira to provide a healing touch to the local villagers.

Veterinary support to the livestock was provided by Army Veterinary doctors and civil doctors from Animal Husbandry Department, Rajouri, where a total of 4527 animals were treated. In addition, Veterinary doctors also explained various tips and methods to the villagers to keep their livestock healthy.

A total of 350 villagers including Sarpanchs and Panchs of Maira and adjacent villages were present during the event.