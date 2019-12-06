Army conducts veterinary camp

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: Army organised a veterinary camp at Maira to provide a healing touch to the local villagers. Veterinary support to the livestock was provided by Army Veterinary doctors and civil doctors from Animal Husbandry Department, Rajouri, where a total of 4527 animals were treated. In addition, Veterinary doctors also explained various tips and methods to the villagers to keep their livestock healthy. A total of 350 villagers including Sarpanchs and Panchs of Maira and adjacent villages were present during the event.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
Healthy diet, lifestyle best defence to fight CVD: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper