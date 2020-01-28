Army conducts vehicle mechanic training for youth

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army conducted a “Vehicle Mechanic Cadre” for the youth from 23 Dec 2019 to 25 Jan 2020 at Rajouri District. The aim of organizing this training was empowerment of youth of Rajouri District and to develop skills for availing employment opportunities on their own merit. The cadre trained 20 youths of nearby villages as vehicle mechanic, who were selected based on their aptitude and educational background.

The candidates were given training on diagnosis and repairs of faults occurring in commonly used passenger and commercial vehicles. The candidates were also given training by local authorized service centers of Maruti Suzuki and TATA on their vehicles and functioning of a civil workshop. Also SBI, Rajouri conducted a lecture on various self – employment schemes and loans for startup presently run by government to orient the candidates to enable them to seek self-employment.

On successful completion of the training, the candidates were given a certificate and a basic Vehicle Tool Kit to enable them to seek self-employment.