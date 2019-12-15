Army conducts Swachhta Pakhwada

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: In order to inculcate the habit of healthy living and educate the people about importance of maintaining hygienic living condition, Army conducted a cleanliness drive at Nowshera. Local populace was educated about the benefits of cleanliness, prevention of various communicable diseases and the threat of epidemics due to unhealthy and unhygienic environment. People were encouraged to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in their houses and surrounding areas. The villagers also took a vow to throw all the garbage’s at the nominated place only and to keep their respective localities clean.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Colin Firth, wife Livia split almost 2 yrs after affair and stalking scandal
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper