Army conducts Swachhta Pakhwada

NOWSHERA: In order to inculcate the habit of healthy living and educate the people about importance of maintaining hygienic living condition, Army conducted a cleanliness drive at Nowshera. Local populace was educated about the benefits of cleanliness, prevention of various communicable diseases and the threat of epidemics due to unhealthy and unhygienic environment. People were encouraged to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in their houses and surrounding areas.

The villagers also took a vow to throw all the garbage’s at the nominated place only and to keep their respective localities clean.