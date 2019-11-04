Army conducts stitching training far women

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Army unit based at Kalakote under the aegis of Reasi based Counter Insurgency Force (Uniform) Headquarters is conducting a 10 days stitching cadre for women at village Barakh from November, 1 to 10 2019.

The aim of the cadre is to impart training to empower women with stitching skills and make them self reliant.

A total of 10 women are attending the programme. During the cadre, these women will be imparted with practical aspects of stitching skills.

This initiative is part of the overall effort of the Army towards women empowerment.

This will reduce women’s dependency on male members of the family for their sustenance, thereby making them efficient in handling their daily household chores easily. The general public of village Barakh conveyed their gratitude for this innovative idea of the Army in improving the quality of life of women in such a remote area.

The aspiring women trainees said that the professional skill imparted to them will surely help them to become independent and they would be able to efficiently contribute to their family in today’s dynamic society.