Army conducts stitching, tailoring course for women

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: As part of Skill Development initiative for women, a ‘Stitching and Tailoring’ course is being conducted for women of Balakote, Sandote, Goldh and adjoining villages of Poonch District at Youth Centre, Pir Baba from June 1 to 30, 2109. The women will be imparted training on basic stitching, measurements, embroidery etc.

During the course, the women will also be informed about the policies and financial schemes promulgated by both State and Central Governments. All successful participants will be awarded with a certificate from National Skill Development Council (NSDC).

The army has taken measures to provide skill development to generate employment for youth and also laid emphasis on women empowerment in the region with introduction of numerous certified skill development courses recognized by the government.

The women of the areas were visibly happy with the initiative and thankful to the Army for enabling them to enhance employment opportunities. Such initiatives by Indian Army will go a long way in ushering an era of peace and stability in the region.