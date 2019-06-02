Army conducts stitching, tailoring course for women

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: As part of Skill Development initiative for women, a ‘Stitching and Tailoring’ course is being conducted for women of Balakote, Sandote, Goldh and adjoining villages of Poonch District at Youth Centre, Pir Baba from June 1 to 30, 2109. The women will be imparted training on basic stitching, measurements, embroidery etc. During the course, the women will also be informed about the policies and financial schemes promulgated by both State and Central Governments. All successful participants will be awarded with a certificate from National Skill Development Council (NSDC). The army has taken measures to provide skill development to generate employment for youth and also laid emphasis on women empowerment in the region with introduction of numerous certified skill development courses recognized by the government. The women of the areas were visibly happy with the initiative and thankful to the Army for enabling them to enhance employment opportunities. Such initiatives by Indian Army will go a long way in ushering an era of peace and stability in the region.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper