Army conducts sports festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: In the series of efforts towards promoting sportsmanship and to find potential candidates for evaluation under sports quota, the army is conducting a ‘Sports Festival’.

The event is being organised at Kalakot of Rajouri District for the youth of the region from September 25 to 28, 2019.

The aim of conducting this sports festival is to channelise the energy of the youth in a positive direction, enhance sportsmanship and boost competitive skill, Defence Spokesperson said.

The atmosphere on the inaugural day of the competition was electrifying as players and supporters cheered with zeal and vigour, he said adding that the tournament is witnessing large number of spectators of the Kalakot region.

Speaking on the occasion, civil dignitaries exhorted the youth to take such opportunities to showcase their sporting skill and continue to participate in such events with an aim to aid in nation building.