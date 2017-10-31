Army conducts singing competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

THANAMANDI: Army organised a singing competition at Keralite Public School, Thanamandi, Rajouri to encourage the students to showcase their singing talent. The event witnessed participation by 32 students who presented songs in Urdu, Hindi and Rnglish.

The competition was conducted in two categories comprising junior and senior batches. Ashia Gul from Junior category and Saiba Koser from Senior category were the winners of the competition. On culmination of the competition winners and runners up in each category were awarded.