Army conducts ‘run for fun’

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: A ‘Run for Fun’ was conducted on Monday by Indian Army at Kalal. The event was aimed at promoting sportsmanship spirit and physical fitness amongst the youth of the area.

The ‘Run for Fun’ was flagged off from the playground of Government Higher Secondary School, Kalal and 35 students participated enthusiastically in the event. The participants displayed excellent zeal and sportsmanship. In order to motivate the students, best three individuals were awarded with prizes.