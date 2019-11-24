Army conducts recruitment guidance course

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Army conducted a Recruitment Guidance Capsule at Akhnoor to motivate locals and spread awareness amongst the youth of nearby villages about the physical standards, educational qualification and medical test required to join the esteemed profession as a solider.

Total 16 aspirants attended the capsule. In the end, army personnel motivated and urged the youth to stay fit and contribute positively in nation building as they are the future of the nation

The youth were appreciative of Army for taking these steps which will boost employment in the region.