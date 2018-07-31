Army conducts quiz competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised a quiz competition at Government Middle School, Kalyan Kote on Tuesday to encourage the students to be updated on the current affairs in various fields.

The quiz competition was aimed to provide a platform to the school going students where they can showcase their knowledge and get motivated to gain more knowledge and remain updated on all subjects.

Total of 92 students participated in the competition which was categorised into current affairs, general knowledge, science and technology and identifying the personality rounds. The students participated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The winners and runners up were suitably awarded. Besides the participation by students, the event was witnessed by parents, teachers and prominent members of village Kalyan Kote and adjoining area.