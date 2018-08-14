Army conducts painting contest

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: A painting competition for school children with theme ‘Nation First’ was organised by Indian Army at Youth Centre Palma in Rajouri District as a prelude to forthcoming Independence Day.

The aim of the competition was to augment students belief in nationalism, patriotism and oneness among the children of the region and also to showcase their talent.

A large numbers of students from three local Schools – Government Higher Secondary School, Azad Public School and Nawaz Higher Secondary School participated in the competition.

The children with their unbiased/ uncluttered minds put down their sentiments on the drawing sheets reflecting their thought process for the nation.

The urge of getting peace and harmony in the region was seen clearly on the drawing sheets.

The event was witnessed by teachers and prominent persons of village Palma.

Children will be felicitated for their participation during Independence Day celebrations.