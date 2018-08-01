Army conducts painting competition

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised a lecture and painting competition on the theme of ‘Environment’ at Maniyal and Dera Ki Gali.

The aim of the event was to spread awareness on saving the environment and reduce the use of plastic material in the region. Promulgation of Govt policies to enforce the restructured comprehensive rural environment programmes, issues of putting in focused efforts for afforestation of degraded forest areas and adopting best wildlife management practices were discussed during the interactive session.

During the interaction it was also stressed that the youth must be connected with plantation of saplings and environmental awareness which are key factors to encourage citizens to protect environment. Views of the participants were painted on canvas which was conducted as the painting competitions.

The winners and runners up were suitably rewarded. The School staff and students expressed gratitude for the efforts of the army and the awareness which was shared.