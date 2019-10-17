Army conducts motivational lecture

STATE TIMES NEWS

MENDHAR: Army organised a motivational lecture on ‘How to Join Armed Forces’ at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Mendhar in Poonch District with the view to bring awareness about the career prospects in Army, Navy and Air Force among the eligible local youth.

During the lecture, the speaker emphasised that employment is a major concern of every youth in the border district and thus the eligible and aspiring youth should prepare and participate in different recruitment rallies being conducted by recruitment agencies of Defence Services to join a noble and fulfilling career.

The lecture was attended by a large number of students and youth of Mendhar and adjoining areas. Participants were imparted awareness about the physical and educational requirements and the selection process for various types of entries into the services.

Army has also been conducting pre-recruitment training to enable the local boys to compete in recruitment drives. The youth thanked the army for its initiative for youth employment.