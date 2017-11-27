Army conducts medical health checkup of students at Nowshera

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: As part of the army’s continued endeavour towards health care in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, a medical health checkup was organised in Govt High School Nonial, Tehsil Nowshera under aegis of Tithwal Brigade.

Medical officer from 18 PUNJAB, Part of Tithwal Brigade did the health checkup of more than 180 children. Their medical checkup was done to check for any health related problem and assist the parents to take better care of the new generation of young minds who are the country’s future. Children were also educated about good hygiene practices.

The camp was inaugurated by Commanding Officer 18 PUNJAB. The event was a tremendous success and the Sarpanch, parents & teachers appreciated the Tithwal Brigade’s initiative towards a healthier future.