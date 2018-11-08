Army conducts medical, dental, veterinary camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: To provide quality medical care to the needy population of remote areas of Poonch District, Indian Army organised a ‘Medical, Dental and Veterinary Camp’ at Government Middle School, Loran.

The aim of the camp was to extend medical services to the people and their live stock of village Loran where adequate medical and veterinary infrastructure is not available. A team of 12 doctors from army and civil administration including two lady doctor, a gynecologist and a dentist provided medical treatment to the local populace. Medicines for basic ailments were also distributed. Maj Gen PS Bajwa, GOC, Romeo Force, graced the event.

At the outset a number of awareness stalls were placed to give information on leprosy, HIV, vaccination, hygiene and sanitation aspects to the villagers.

The event received an overwhelming response wherein 1500 patients and 800 animals from village Loran and adjoining areas were benefited by the facilities provided. The seamless synergy between army and civil administration, particularly medical department, provided a long awaited opportunity to the needy local population. The relentless efforts of the army have been widely appreciated by the people.