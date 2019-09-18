Army conducts inter-tehsil wrestling competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

SURANKOTE: To encourage the youth for physical fitness, army organised Inter-Tehsil Wrestling Competition at Youth Centre Surankote in Poonch District.

A total of four teams from Mandi, Haveli, Surankote and Mendhar Tehsils participated in the competition.

The final matches for various weight categories were fought after intense preliminary rounds. Winners and runners up in various weight categories were felicitated with medals and awards. The selection of the district team was also carried out based on the overall performance of the players.

The event was witnessed by a large number of civil spectators and school children, who cheered the players throughout the tournament.