Army conducts inter-Tehsil wrestling competition

RAJOURI: To encourage the youth for physical fitness, army organised Tehsil level Wrestling Competition at Keri in Rajouri District on Monday.

A total of three teams from Thannamandi, Keri and Rajouri tehsil participated in the competition. The competition was an impressive display of camaraderie and sportsmanship by all participants. The final matches for various weight categories were thought after intense preliminary rounds. Winners and runners up in various weight categories were felicitated with medals. The selection of the district team was also carried out based on the overall performance of the players.

The players selected for the district team were excited at the prospects of playing at the district level tournament. The event was witnessed by a large number of civil spectators and school children, who cheered the players throughout the tournament.