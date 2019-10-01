Army conducts inter-tehsil volleyball competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: To encourage the youth for physical fitness and boost the culture of sports amongst them, army organised an Inter Tehsil Volleyball Competition at Keri, here.

Four teams from Rajouri District participated in the competition with enthusiasm and sportsman spirit. The tournament culminated in an exciting final match played between Thannamandi and Bagla wherein Bagla emerged winner.

The event was witnessed by the prominent citizens and children of the region, who cheered the players.

On the occasion, army applauded the youth for their effort and encouraged them to make the best use of such platforms to display their sporting talent and also laid emphasis on the importance of games and sports for their overall development.