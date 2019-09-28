Army conducts inter-tehsil football tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: To encourage the youth for physical fitness, Army organised an inter-tehsil football tournament at OP Hill Stadium Mendhar in Poonch District.

Four teams from Poonch District participated in the competition with enthusiasm and sportsman spirit and the tournament culminated in an exciting final match played between Mendhar and Haveli wherein Haveli won the title, PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The event was witnessed by the prominent citizens and school children of the region, who cheered the players.

On the occasion, army applauded the youth for their efforts and encouraged them to make the best use of such a platform to display their sporting talent and also laid emphasis on the importance of games and sports for their overall development. Players were selected to represent the Poonch District in the forthcoming Pir Panjal Inter-District Football League Competition.