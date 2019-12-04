Army conducts Inter-tehsil Football Tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army organised an Inter-tehsil Football Tournament at Keri in Rajouri District from November 30 to December 3, 2019.

Four teams from Rajouri District participated in the competition with enthusiasm and zeal.

The tournament culminated in an exciting final match played between teams of Thannamandi and Basoni wherein Thanamandi team won the final match.

The event was witnessed by prominent citizens and school children of the region, who cheered the players throughout the tournament.

The locals thanked the army for encouraging the youth for putting impetus on physical fitness and boost the culture of sports amongst them.