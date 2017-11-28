Army conducts Inter-school Kho Kho Competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Government High School (GHS) Laroka outplayed GHS Langerand lifted Kho Kho trophy.

The event was organized by army with an aim to inculcate sportsman spirit amongst the girl students of Rajouri district, at Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS), Bhowani, here.

A total of six teams from remote and far flung areas of Rajouri District including GHSS Bhowani, GHS Lam, GHS Langer, GHS Kalsiyan, GHS Laroka and GHS Sher participated in the league-cum-knock-out championship from November 20 to 27.

The winner and runners up team were awarded trophies. School bags were also distributed to all the participants.

The Sarpanch and elders of Lam village expressed gratitude towards army in its endeavours to motivate the youth of the region and usher-in bonhomie.

They have expressed desire for more such sports events to be organised in future as it generated competitive spirit and self confidence amongst the participating youth.