Army conducts Inter-Madarasa Sports Competition

JAMMU: In its continuous efforts to motivate the youth of the nation, army has undertaken a variety of programmes. In this regard, an Inter-Madarassa Sports Competition was held on Wednesday at Patnazi.

The main objective of the competition was to inculcate sportsman spirit amongst the students of Patnazi region, and to provide impetus to the army’s efforts to promote positive development amongst the students through sports and also provide a competitive platform to help them to showcase their talent, PRO Defence said.

A total of 33 students drawn from three different Madarasas of Patnazi and its surrounding areas participated in the competition. Field events like volleyball, tug of war, Ludo and carrom competitions were conducted.

Winners in all categories were felicitated at the end of the competition.

The staff and students of the Madarasa thanked the army for organising such events in remote areas as it gives them an opportunity for instill a sense of sportsmanship and competitiveness among the students.