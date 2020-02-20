Army conducts inter-college volleyball competition

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: To encourage the youth for physical fitness and boost the culture of sports amongst them, army organised an Inter-College Volleyball Competition at Government Degree College, Surankote in Poonch District from February 15 to 19, 2020. Three teams from Government Degree Colleges of Poonch District participated in the competition and the final was won by Government Degree College, Surankote by defeating and Government Degree College, Mendhar in the final. Prizes were distributed to the winners and runners up teams. The locals and youth appreciated the gesture of goodwill and bonhomie extended by army and requested the force to conduct similar events in future also.
