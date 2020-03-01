Army conducts information, mobile technology course for university students

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: To provide an in depth practical knowledge about the basics of Networking, Maintenance of security in mobile phones and cyber security, a Certified Information and Mobile Technology course was conducted at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU),Rajouri.

The course scheduled from Feb, 6 to 29, 2020 was conducted by Azure Skynet Technology, an ISO 9001 accredited IT Company located at Delhi. A total of 50 Students completed the Course. The Course covered aspects of Cyber Security and upcoming trends in Information and Mobile Technology. The classes were designed to give focus on practical aspects as also providing a hands-on experience on bug testing, security of websites and mobile/ Smartphone security.

Students showed great participation and an overwhelming response as they understood fundamental aspects of mobile technology and cyber security and the vast ocean of opportunities it gave for their careers ahead. The course also covered the aspects of 5G mobile technology, CDMA, GSM, spectrum and techniques that today mobile companies use to target large audience. The effect of class was phenomenal as more than 15 students desired to continue in this field for their bright career ahead. This initiative of Army has been highly appreciated by the students, their parents and as well as the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) administration.