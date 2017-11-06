Army conducts electrician course for youth at Rajouri

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army commenced a certified course on electrician at ITI, Rajouri from Monday for a period of three months. The course is endeavoured to bring the unemployed youth of remote and backward areas of Thanamandi and nearby villages, into the national mainstream by training and skilling them to gain employment and achieve financial independence and stability.

A total of 20 unemployed youth will be trained and get benefited. On termination of the course, certificates will be provided to the successful participants by Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Rajouri.

The army is aligning its efforts to the initiatives of State and Central Government and is now focusing on conduct of accredited courses with proper certification which shall help the youth to optimally utilise the opportunities offered.