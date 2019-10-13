Army conducts communal harmony meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: With the aim of enhancing contact with public and have better understanding with people, army organised an amity meeting at Village Kanga Gali in Rajouri district.

The meeting was attended by large number of villagers to include the Sarpanch of the village, religious teachers and prominent members of the society.

The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the local population about the activities being undertaken by the army and State/ Central Government in the region to assist the locals in improving their quality of life.

The participants appreciated the work undertaken by the army especially in the areas of empowering youth & women through skill development cadres & courses.