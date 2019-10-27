Army conducts communal harmony meet

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: Army organised a Communal Harmony Meet at Village Marhot and Chhatral in Poonch District to enhance contact with people and have better understanding with people. The meet was attended by a large number of villagers to include the Sarpanch of the village, religious teachers and prominent members of the society. The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the local populace regarding peace and harmony and the developmental activities being undertaken by government and the Army to assist the locals in improving their quality of life. The participants appreciated the work undertaken by the Army especially in the areas of empowering youth and women by means of various skill development courses.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper