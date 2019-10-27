Army conducts communal harmony meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Army organised a Communal Harmony Meet at Village Marhot and Chhatral in Poonch District to enhance contact with people and have better understanding with people. The meet was attended by a large number of villagers to include the Sarpanch of the village, religious teachers and prominent members of the society.

The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the local populace regarding peace and harmony and the developmental activities being undertaken by government and the Army to assist the locals in improving their quality of life.

The participants appreciated the work undertaken by the Army especially in the areas of empowering youth and women by means of various skill development courses.