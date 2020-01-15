Army conducts coaching classes for youth

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: The youth of Akhnoor have been ever willing to join the Armed forces and to serve the nation. However, due to lack of educational facilities and infrastructure their aspirations at times are not being met. In order to mitigate the same, training for the youth of the area for recruitment was instituted by Indian Army where in youth were given continuous guidance towards preparation for physical and written examination for recruitment in Army. Army has undertaken a drive during which registration of 242 potential candidates was carried out followed by six weeks of systematic training programme. 32 candidates due to timely and effective guidance have cleared physical tests at the Border Security Force (BSF) recruitment rally. The selected candidates are now being trained for their written examination. Youth Employment Guidance Node (YEGN) continues to guide and nurture the youth of the region towards recruitment into the Armed Forces and thus contributing towards nation building.