Army conducts cleanliness drive

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: Army in consonance with its commitment towards improvement of social habitat organised a cleanliness drive as part of “Swachhata Pakhwada” at Rajouri District. The initiative is in continuation of concerted effort by Army to bring in a wholesome shift of the society towards cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation amongst the local populace of this remote region. The cleanliness drive aimed to achieve the elimination of plastic waste and open littering in the surroundings. Soldiers actively participated in collecting plastic waste, sweeping and sprucing up the surroundings. It was noteworthy to see the troops shouldering equal responsibility for keeping the environment clean.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Film on IAS officer Durga in works
Harsh winter takes heavy toll on heart: Dr Sushil
Salman isn’t affected by his stardom: Sonakshi
Pankaj Kapur joins son Shahid in ‘Jersey’
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper