Army conducts cleanliness drive

RAJOURI: Army in consonance with its commitment towards improvement of social habitat organised a cleanliness drive as part of “Swachhata Pakhwada” at Rajouri District. The initiative is in continuation of concerted effort by Army to bring in a wholesome shift of the society towards cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation amongst the local populace of this remote region.

The cleanliness drive aimed to achieve the elimination of plastic waste and open littering in the surroundings. Soldiers actively participated in collecting plastic waste, sweeping and sprucing up the surroundings. It was noteworthy to see the troops shouldering equal responsibility for keeping the environment clean.