Army conducts chess competition

STATE TIMES NEWSUDHAMPUR: To inculcate sportsman spirit amongst the children, army organized a chess competition for children at Dandihala. A total of 38 children participated with vigour and unbridled enthusiasm. The event was followed by prize distribution ceremony. The teachers and other opinion makers expressed gratitude towards the army for organising such events and motivating the youth of the region.
