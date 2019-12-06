Army conducts awareness lecture

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Army as part of World Day for Handicapped organised an awareness lecture at Kalsiyan. The purpose of the event was to increase public awareness in understanding and acceptance of people with disability and celebrate their achievement and contribution in the society.

Initiatives of Central and State government schemes undertaken for the benefit of the especially abled persons were informed to the audience. The event was attended by approximately 41 differently abled persons including 25 persons from nearby villages. A medical camp was also organised on the ocassion to render medical aid and advice. This effort by the Indian Army was appreciated by all the locals.