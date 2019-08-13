Army commemorates Organ Donation Day

State Times News

LAM: Army organised a lecture cum awareness campaign on occasion of World Organ Donation Day on Tuesday at Lam for local populace. The purpose of this day is to promote organ donation for those who are in need.

In India alone, lakhs of people die each year because of their organ failure. Such people could live to see a new day if only healthy people could go ahead and donate their organs. Donated organs can be life changing for thousands of people in need all across the world.

Large number of locals and youth attended the lecture. The participants appreciated the efforts of the Army in making populace and the youth aware about such events which can have a life changing and saving impact. The participants also pledged to donate their organs to save life and limbs.