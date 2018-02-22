Army commando injured in gunfight with militants in J-K

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: An Army commando was today injured in a gunfight with militants, who managed to escape, in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

Security forces launched a counter-insurgency operation in the Hajin area of Bandipora this morning following information about the presence of four militants there, the sources

As the troops were laying a cordon in the area, the militants opened indiscriminate fire at them and fled the spot.

One Army commando of 31 Rashtriya Rifles was injured in the firing, the sources said. (PTI)