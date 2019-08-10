Army Commander visits Ladakh, reviews operational preparedness

STATE TIMES NEWSJammu: Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited the forward locations in Ladakh sector on Friday and reviewed operational preparedness there, officials said. He was briefed by Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, the General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps, on the operational preparedness being maintained in the sector to deal with any threat to national security.
Lieutenant General Singh also met and interacted with troops deployed on the forward posts and complimented them for their dedication and tenacity in these challenging conditions, officials said.
Appreciating the high standard of operational preparedness, Lieutenant General Singh said that he has no doubt that any misadventure by the enemy will get a befitting response.
He urged the troops to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army and live up to the motto of ‘Nation First’.
