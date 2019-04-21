Army Commander visits Kishtwar sector

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

KISHWTAR: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited hinterland bases and posts in Kishtwar Sector to review the operational preparedness and prevalent security situation in wake of recent terrorists initiated incidents.

During the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same. The Army Commander was also briefed on the formations role in maintaining conducive environment for successful conduct of recently held Parliamentary Elections 2019. He was also briefed on the aggressive domination of area of responsibility, being exercised by the troops to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements.

The Army Commander also interacted with Police and Civil Administration officials and exhorted all for their synergized efforts to defeat attempts of anti-national elements to revive terrorism in the region. He complimented the Army, Police and the civil administration for efficiently handling security situation in Kishtwar town arising after the recent killings. The Army Commander also complimented the responsible citizens, religious heads and the Awam of Kishtwar for maintaining communal harmony.

The Army Commander interacted with soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations, in their area of responsibility, to maintain peace and stability in the region. The need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenges was also reinforced. He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the evil designs of anti- national elements. The Army Commander appreciated the preparedness and most importantly the morale of all soldiers.