Army commander visits forward posts along LoC in Jammu region

JAMMU: A top Army commander on Saturday visited the forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu region and exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the adversary, officials said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the forward posts in Rajouri and Sunderbani sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation, a defence spokesman said.

Accompanied by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh Sangha, the commander praised the synergy between the Army, police and the civil administration in maintaining law and order situation, he said.

The GOC-in-C, Northern Command, was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of formations and units in dealing with the emerging threat, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Gen Ranbir Singh also interacted with the locals and told them that the government is striving to bring peace, stability and development to the region.

During his visit to the sectors, the Army commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism, the spokesman said.

He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their areas of responsibility, the spokesman said, adding that the need to be prepared for effectively meeting current and emerging security challenge was reinforced.

The Army commander appreciated the preparedness and most importantly, the morale of all soldiers, the spokesman said.