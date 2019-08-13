Army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWSJammu: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh toured the Kashmir Valley on Monday to review the prevailing security situation in the region. Lt Gen Singh visited formations in north and south Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation as also the recent counter-terrorist operations, a Defence spokesperson said.
He complimented the troops for the humanitarian assistance being provided to the locals and appreciated the actions taken by the units and formations in ensuring safety and well-being of the people. The Army commander was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon.
