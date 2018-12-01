Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The Army’s Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reviewed the security situation in Kashmir and was briefed about the recent anti-terrorism operations in the valley, a defence spokesman said on Friday.

The Northern Army Commander arrived in Kashmir Valley on Thursday to review the prevailing security situation, the spokesman said. “Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen AK Bhatt, the Army commander visited units in south Kashmir and was briefed by commanders on the ground about the current situation and recent counter terrorist operations,” the spokesman said. He said the Army commander complimented troops for their remarkable successes in eliminating terrorist leadership from south and central Kashmir.

Lt Gen Singh also commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism and was appreciative of measures and Standard Operating Procedures instituted by units and formations to minimise civilian causalities.

“The need to be prepared for meeting security challenges effectively was also reinforced. Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all security forces, he exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of the Kashmir,” the spokesman said.