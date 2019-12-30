Army commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: The chief of Army’s Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, reviewed the security situation in the Kashmir Valley on Sunday, a defence spokesman said.

Accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, the Army Commander visited the forward areas in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district where he was briefed by commanders on the current situation, the spokesman said.

During the visit, the Army commander was also briefed on the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formation apart from the various developmental works being undertaken to improve the lives of people residing in remote areas, he said.

“He was appreciative of the measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical forces,” the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Singh also complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Valley, he said.

The visit of the Army Commander comes in the wake of Pakistan’s unprovoked shelling in Uri Sector of Baramulla district on Christmas, martyring an army officer and a girl.

Later on December 27, around 18 houses suffered heavy to partial damage due to the shelling but there was no loss of life or injuries.

During the just ended week, Pakistani army violated the ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, inviting a befitting reply from the Indian Army.

On Friday at around 1315 hours Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Sunderbani sector and the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

Along LoC in Poonch-Rajouri sector, the alert Indian troops retaliated effectively to inflict damage on Pakistani posts.

Using heavy weaponry, Pakistan army had targeted Indian positions and villages resulting in damage to houses in the Taad Teetwal village in which 18 houses suffered heavy to partial damage.

The Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan has been on the boil with a spike in the number of ceasefire violations in the recent months.