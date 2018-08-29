Army commander reviews security situation along LoC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh visited the Kashmir valley on Tuesday to review the security situation and asked the forces to continue their vigil and give a befitting response to any misadventure from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Army said.

Lt Gen Singh, who arrived here on a two-day visit to the Valley, visited Army formations and units along the LoC and the hinterland in north Kashmir, an Army spokesperson said.

He was accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt.

Northern Army commander was briefed about the current situation, the spokesperson said, adding Lt Gen Singh appreciated all soldiers for their steadfastness and successful conduct of operations which were reflective of their valour and selfless dedication to service.

The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) also urged them to continue with the vigil and give a befitting response to any misadventure from across the LoC, the spokesman said.

Lauding the synergy among all security forces, Lt Gen Singh exhorted all ranks to continue carrying out their task in a professional manner for ensuring a secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir.

Later in the evening, the Army Commander met the Inspector General of Police, Kashmir range, and appreciated the joint efforts of all agencies which were critical to successful counter-militancy operations, the spokesperson said.